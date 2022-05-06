Tallahassee’s shelter in a critical state overflowing with dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -An urgent call to dog lovers, your help is needed.

Tallahassee’s shelter is in a critical state overflowing with dogs

Staff and volunteers are hustling trying to adopt animals and avoid running out of room.

Otherwise, they may be forced to take drastic measures.

The Vice President of the Animal Shelter Foundation, Kate MacFall, said the animal shelter is overcrowded and the time to help is now.

The Animal Service Center has 110 dog kennels.

But right now, it is housing more than 115 dogs forcing some of the pups to double up in kennels.

They’re calling on dog lovers to come and adopt.

“When you adopt an animal you open up a kennel immediately for that other dog that is waiting, so when those next animals come in the front door staff doesn’t have to make those really difficult decisions that they don’t wanna make. The need is pretty significant,” said Vice President Kate MacFall.

If adoption is not for you, you could also foster an animal to help relieve the crowding.

“It’s not like oh, that’s for someone else. No, no. We mean you. That’s, that’s the ask. For people that are seeing this, we need you. Please help. Please come help these animals,” MacFall said.

If the number of dogs in the shelter continues to grow, the animal shelter will be forced to begin euthanization.

To help combat the need, the shelter is hosting their 20th Tails and Trails Run this Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at the Animal Services Center promoting the pets up for adoption.

The community event is a 1 mile, 5k, 10k, and half marathon run where all proceeds raised go to heartworm treatments, surgeries, and different training opportunities.

The full list of animals up for adoption can be found here.

