TCC named Goodwill mission partner of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College was honored at the 2022 Annual Meeting and Power of Work Banquet. It was named by the Goodwill Industry of Big Bend 2021 Mission Partner of the Year.

“Goodwill of the Big Bend is such a vital organization in our community,” said Jim Murdaugh, president of TCC. “From retail, to housing, to providing career training and job placement, they believe that every person should have the opportunity to succeed. It is our honor to be recognized for this award.”

TCC was recognized for its work in collaboration with Goodwill Industries to establish programs and services that reduce barriers to employment and self-sufficiency through workforce development.

TCC also played a major role in Goodwill’s recent receipt of Department of Labor grant funds for the IGNITE program. Goodwill was one of just five organizations in the country to get this grant.

The collaboration is aimed at building a pipeline of competent people to fill existing job opportunities and fulfill the needs of employers looking to expand.

