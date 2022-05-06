Advertisement

TCC named Goodwill mission partner of the year

The College was recognized at the 2022 Annual Meeting and Power of Work Banquet.
The College was recognized at the 2022 Annual Meeting and Power of Work Banquet.(TCC)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College was honored at the 2022 Annual Meeting and Power of Work Banquet. It was named by the Goodwill Industry of Big Bend 2021 Mission Partner of the Year.

“Goodwill of the Big Bend is such a vital organization in our community,” said Jim Murdaugh, president of TCC. “From retail, to housing, to providing career training and job placement, they believe that every person should have the opportunity to succeed. It is our honor to be recognized for this award.”

TCC was recognized for its work in collaboration with Goodwill Industries to establish programs and services that reduce barriers to employment and self-sufficiency through workforce development.

TCC also played a major role in Goodwill’s recent receipt of Department of Labor grant funds for the IGNITE program. Goodwill was one of just five organizations in the country to get this grant.

The collaboration is aimed at building a pipeline of competent people to fill existing job opportunities and fulfill the needs of employers looking to expand.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Diesel prices hit an all-time high nationwide.
Rising diesel prices are leading to negative trends in the trucking industry
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
TLH teen found guilty for movie theater shooting after 3 years
Blind artist showcasing his incredible artwork in Tallahassee.
Blind artist showcasing his artwork in Tallahassee
Today marks the National Day of Prayer.
Remains of WWII soldiers to be buried in Washington