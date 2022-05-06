TLH teen found guilty for movie theater shooting after 3 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee teen has been found guilty of the murder of another teen outside the Regal movie theater in 2019.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Godia Porter shot the victim twice and ran away after an argument in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to court documents.

Both Porter and the victim were 16 at the time.

The two weren’t friends but knew each other through social media.

According to court documents, the State played a jail phone call during trial, in which Porter performs a rap bragging about the murder.

If convicted, Porter faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.