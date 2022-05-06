Advertisement

TLH teen found guilty for movie theater shooting after 3 years

Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.
Arrested for movie theater murder from 2019.(GSSF)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee teen has been found guilty of the murder of another teen outside the Regal movie theater in 2019.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Godia Porter shot the victim twice and ran away after an argument in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas at Governor’s Square Mall. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to court documents.

Both Porter and the victim were 16 at the time.

The two weren’t friends but knew each other through social media.

According to court documents, the State played a jail phone call during trial, in which Porter performs a rap bragging about the murder.

If convicted, Porter faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Parents charged in infant death.
Parents charged in infant death
The shooting took place at a home on Weston Loop in Bascom.
Suspect in custody following Jackson County murder
the Valdosta police department responded to a shooting involving a 16year old and 12 year old...
Valdosta teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges