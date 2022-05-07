Advertisement

3 victims transported to the hospital after a shooting in Valdosta

Raycom Media/file
Raycom Media/file
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department responded to a shooting Friday morning at a parking lot.

VPD said multiple people called to report the shooting around 12:35 a.m. at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that two victims were transported to the hospital by personal vehicles.

Another officer was stopped by another victim saying that he had been shot and was then taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives learned that an argument turned violent between people and multiple shots were fired.

According to VPD, one victim is stable while two others are in serious condition.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the VPD Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Police said a father was struck and killed on a Tennessee highway when looking for his child's...
Police: Father killed on highway while trying to find child’s toy thrown from car
The non-profit “Tallahassee Veterans Outreach” is teaming up with organizations and support...
Free services offered to homeless and at-risk veterans in North Florida at Stand Down
If the number of dogs in the shelter continues to grow, the animal shelter will be forced to...
Tallahassee’s shelter in a critical state overflowing with dogs
If the number of dogs in the shelter continues to grow, the animal shelter will be forced to...
Tallahassee’s shelter in a critical state overflowing with dogs