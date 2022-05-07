3 victims transported to the hospital after a shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department responded to a shooting Friday morning at a parking lot.

VPD said multiple people called to report the shooting around 12:35 a.m. at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that two victims were transported to the hospital by personal vehicles.

Another officer was stopped by another victim saying that he had been shot and was then taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives learned that an argument turned violent between people and multiple shots were fired.

According to VPD, one victim is stable while two others are in serious condition.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the VPD Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.