Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 7

The beautiful weather the area had Saturday will stick around for Mother's Day. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was nice and mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures that reached into the mid 80s in some locations. The dry weather will continue Saturday night with a mostly clear sky and lows forecast to reach into the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s near the coast.

Mother’s Day will be similar to Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Rain chances will remain near zero for most of the work week. The pattern will change late week as the storm system that brought the Big Bend and South Georgia rough weather on Friday will slide back west from the Atlantic into the Southeast U.S. Thursday into next Saturday. For now, the chance of rain will be at 40% Friday and increase to near 50% next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Rob’s morning forecast May 7, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Rob's morning forecast May 7, 2022
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the weather forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022
Charles evening forecast May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the weather forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 6