Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was nice and mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures that reached into the mid 80s in some locations. The dry weather will continue Saturday night with a mostly clear sky and lows forecast to reach into the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s near the coast.

Mother’s Day will be similar to Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Rain chances will remain near zero for most of the work week. The pattern will change late week as the storm system that brought the Big Bend and South Georgia rough weather on Friday will slide back west from the Atlantic into the Southeast U.S. Thursday into next Saturday. For now, the chance of rain will be at 40% Friday and increase to near 50% next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.