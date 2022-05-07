Local Tallahassee chef featured on reality cooking show “Rat in the Kitchen”

Advertisement

Local Tallahassee Chef Featured on TBS Cooking Show Rat in the Kitchen
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nikki Pettineo, a Tallahassee chef and small business owner, will appear in an episode of the new TBS reality cooking show “Rat in the Kitchen,” which premieres on May 26, 2022 at 9/8c.

“Rat in the Kitchen” is a game of high-stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning money for each dish that impresses Chef Ludo Lefebvre, all while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) out to sabotage the diabolical scheme.

“Being on Rat in the Kitchen was really exciting because it is not your average cooking show,” Pettineo said. “You have to focus on the cooking, but also keep your eyes and ears open for sabotage to the dish. I’m always up for a challenge to test my cooking skills in new ways.”

Chef Pettineo will host a “The Case of the Awful Waffles” episode watch party at RedEye Coffee in Midtown on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 8:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m.

Chef Pettineo will also hold a Pop-Up Waffle tasting with RedEye Coffee Specialty Flight pairing on Sunday, June 12 from 11:00am to 2:00pm

The public is urged to come out and support their local chef as she competes to expose or ruin her opponents.

