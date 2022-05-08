Advertisement

22-year-old dead after a single car crash in Wakulla County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man from Crawfordville is dead following a crash on Saturday evening in Wakulla County.

The 22-year-old man was traveling West on CR 368 around 10:36 p.m. approaching a left-hand curve when he drifted off the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver then began to overcorrect himself causing his car to overturn where it eventually came to a final resting point facing north on its roof.

FHP was assisted by Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire Department and Wakulla County EMS.

