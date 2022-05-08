22-year-old dead after a single car crash in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One man from Crawfordville is dead following a crash on Saturday evening in Wakulla County.

The 22-year-old man was traveling West on CR 368 around 10:36 p.m. approaching a left-hand curve when he drifted off the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver then began to overcorrect himself causing his car to overturn where it eventually came to a final resting point facing north on its roof.

FHP was assisted by Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire Department and Wakulla County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.