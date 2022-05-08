Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8

The nice weather will extend into the new work week, but the rain chances will be back by Friday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather on Mother’s Day didn’t disappoint with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. A few clouds will pass by Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures dipping to near 60 inland to the middle 60s near the coast.

The streak of nice weather will remain Monday through Thursday with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny to sunny sky.

Moisture will begin to make a comeback later on Thursday as a closed low is forecast to move westward into the Southeast Thursday into Friday. This feature will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the 30% to 40% range. Lows will be in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

