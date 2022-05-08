Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the mild side, but with a hint of drier air Sunday morning with most locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia in the 60s as of 8 a.m. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 80s for Mother’s Day with a mostly sunny sky.

The nice weather will stick around for most of the work week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be near zero until late week as a closed upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into the Southeast. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will be at 40% Friday and 50-50 on Saturday. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday will be back in the 60s with highs in the 80s.

