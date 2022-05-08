Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8

Mother's Day will be full of sunshine and dry conditions, but the rain chances will return late week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the mild side, but with a hint of drier air Sunday morning with most locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia in the 60s as of 8 a.m. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 80s for Mother’s Day with a mostly sunny sky.

The nice weather will stick around for most of the work week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be near zero until late week as a closed upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into the Southeast. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will be at 40% Friday and 50-50 on Saturday. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday will be back in the 60s with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Mother's Day will be full of sunshine and dry conditions, but the rain chances will return late...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8
WCTV First Alert Weather logo
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 7
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Rob’s morning forecast May 7, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Rob's morning forecast May 7, 2022