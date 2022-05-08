Advertisement

UPDATE: Chabad House FSU caught on fire overnight

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee fire department responded to a building fire on Chapel Drive Sunday morning.

According to TFD, the fire happened around 3:21 a.m.

Upon their arrival, TFD found fire showing and heavy smoke coming from the eaves.

TFD crews made entry, but due to fire conditions and the integrity of the building, had to go defensive on fire attack.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman confirmed with WCTV that the fire occurred at Chabad House FSU.

“Thank god no one was hurt,” he said.

The rabbi said it is still too early to understand exactly what happened”

No further information has been released. Stay tuned for any updates.

Mother's Day will be full of sunshine and dry conditions, but the rain chances will return late...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8
