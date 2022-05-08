Advertisement

FDLE issues missing child alert for Calhoun County 14-year-old

FDLE issued a missing child alert Sunday afternoon for a 14-year-old from Blountstown.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A missing child alert was issued Sunday afternoon for 14-year-old Staci Mckenzie of Blountstown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert, noting Mckenzie was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes, and black socks.

She may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Earlier in the day Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert to Facebook, asking the public to look for a “runaway juvenile” who got into an early 2000s model white Chevrolet truck at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Blountstown.”

CCSO indicated the truck’s driver and direction of travel were unknown.

Anyone with information should contact FDLE or CCSO at 850-674-5049 or call 911.

