Man suffers serious injuries after a single-car crash in Jackson County

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 68-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on County Road 96A around 2:20 a.m. when he shifted off the roadway multiple times.

The driver began to overcorrect himself causing the vehicle to rotate and overturn, FHP said.

The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof facing east.

The FHP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, JCFR, Sneads Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department and the Air Heart helicopter.

