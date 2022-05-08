Advertisement

Quincy police make an arrest in early Sunday murder at local park

Quincy Police arrested Ahmael Gainer on murder charges in connection with a shooting death at a local park.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a man on murder charges following a disturbing discovery at Tanyard Creek Park early Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Quincy Police, 22-year-old Ahmeal Gainer was charged with 2nd degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Shanderika Kelly.

According to QPD, officers responded to a report of a person in danger at the park, and discovered a silver sedan had crashed into a drainage ditch.

Officers found Kelly’s body inside the car. QPD said she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted CPR, but Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

