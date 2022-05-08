Advertisement

In the Spotlight with Chef Chisolm and her Rasta Pasta recipe

Chef Chisolm introduced how to make her rasta pasta recipe today on WCTV's In the spotlight.
By WCTV Staff
May. 8, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Don’t miss checking out Chef Chisolm this week at Reesa-P’s.

She will be located in a tent in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly plaza.

She will be there this week Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also reach out to her privately at 850-405-4770.

You can also find her on Instagram at @chefcarressa1.

