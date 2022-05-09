Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The beautiful weather the Southeast had over the weekend persisted on Monday. The northeasterly flow will drag cooler and drier air into the region, and will help to bring the morning lows range from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s near the coast. A clear sky will continue Monday night and into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

The weather will remain dry Tuesday through Thursday. The wind will contribute to an elevated fire threat across the area Tuesday.

Dry conditions and lower relative humidity will help to increase the wildfire threat across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday. #flwx #gawx



Moisture will begin to make a comeback by Friday with a closed upper-level low and a weak surface low forecast to move from the Atlantic to the Southeast U.S. The odds of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 40% Friday and range between 20% to 30% over the weekend. High temperatures will be near 90 by Sunday.

Some of the guidance models hint at a cold front that will approach the area Monday, but confidence remains on the lower side - for now. Rain chances will be at 30% Monday.

