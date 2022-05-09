NWS confirms EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Perry and Wakulla Co. on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Big Bend as severe storms rolled through the area Friday evening.

The first tornado happened around 5:49 p.m. in the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge in Wakulla County. So far, NWS says that was an EF-0 tornado, with winds of 85 miles per hour.

The other tornado happened in downtown Perry and was on the ground for about a minute. That EF-0 tornado touched down on South Quincy St., near West Homer J. Smith Ave.

Minimal damage was reported in both tornadoes.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.