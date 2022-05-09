Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating 2 deaths & 1 shooting, cases unrelated

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating two deaths and a shooting Monday, and all the cases are unrelated.

TPD says the shooting was reported at Seminole Grand Apartments, which is located at 1505 West Tharpe St., around 1 a.m. After several calls made to 911, officers arrived at the scene and found one victim wounded at the apartment complex, the incident report states.

Two death investigations were underway beginning Monday afternoon, and TPD says the cases are unrelated. One man was found dead in a ravine near a wooden area on the 1000 block of Silver Ridge Drive, and police are still investigating the cause of death. Officers responded to the area at 12:53 p.m., the incident report states.

About 50 minutes later, police responded to another death, which was reported at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Blair Stone Road. Hotel staff found a man’s body, and police worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to find out how he died.

If anyone has any additional information concerning these incidents, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

These are open and ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story. Keep watching WCTV for more updates.

