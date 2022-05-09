Advertisement

WCTV wins 30 awards at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Gala

2022 FABJ Awards Gala
2022 FABJ Awards Gala(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV News Team was well represented at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists gala in Orlando, FL over the weekend. WCTV submitted for 27 different categories and walked away with 30 awards, including Overall Station of the Year (small market).

The stories and categories entered in this contest were for the time period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Below you will find a complete list of the winning categories from the gala.

First Place:

  • Overall Station of the Year
  • Best Television Evening Newscast: “Eyewitness News at 6: Tropical Storm Fred”
  • Breaking News Station: “Deputy Survives Hail of Gunfire”
  • Continuing Coverage: “Remembering Bobby Bowden”
  • Team Coverage: “Tropical Storm Fred”
  • General Assignment: “Student Wears Confederate Flag Costumer to School” (Jaclyn Harold)
  • Feature Reporting | Hard: “A Healing Heart” (Ben Kaplan)
  • Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical: “Untold Story of Prospect Bluff” (Katie Kaplan)
  • Sports Reporting | Series: “An Improbable Run” (Ryan Kelly)
  • Public Affairs/ TV Magazine: “2021 Hurricane Season: The New Normal” (WCTV Weather team, Ryan Kaufman)
  • Online/ Web / Digital: “WCTV.TV” (Patrick Mueller, Fletcher Keel, Cristi McKee)
  • Investigative Reporting | Single: “Ali Gilmore: 15 Years Later” (Katie Kaplan)
  • Investigative Reporting | Series: “Unsolved Florida” (Katie Kaplan)
  • Health Reporting | Single: “Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen” (Savannah Kelley)
  • Political, Government, Election Reporting | Single: “City Corruption: Case Closed” (Monica Casey)
  • Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station: “A Call to Arms at Florida’s Capitol”
  • Photojournalist: Jacob Varga
  • Weathercaster: Rob Nucatola

Runner Up:

  • Education Reporting | Series: “Mask Mandate Debate”
  • Feature Reporting | Light: “An Unlikely Friendship: A Boy and His Train” (Jacob Murphey)
  • Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical: “A Lifelong Dream: The Incredible Story of Rudy Blanco, American Citizen” (Jacob Murphey)
  • Sports Reporting | Single: “A Big Man with a Big Heart” (Dominic Miranda)
  • Weather Reporting | Series: “Tallahassee Tornado”
  • Investigative Reporting | Series: “Under Fire: Volunteer Fire Department’s Questionable Past & Present” (Jacob Murphey)
  • Health Reporting | Single: “From the Covid Frontlines” (Abby Walton)
  • Health Reporting | Series: “In it for the Long Haul” (Abby Walton)
  • Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station: “Capital City Corruption: Case Closed”
  • Producer: Ryan Kaufman
  • Multi- Media Journalist: Monica Casey
  • Anchor: Abby Walton
2022 FABJ Awards
2022 FABJ Awards(WCTV)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Quincy Police arrested Ahmael Gainer on murder charges in connection with a shooting death at a...
Quincy police make an arrest in early Sunday murder at local park
The nice weather will extend into the new work week, but the rain chances will be back by...
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 8
FDLE issued a missing child alert Sunday afternoon for a 14-year-old from Blountstown.
FDLE issues missing child alert for Calhoun County 14-year-old
Chabad House FSU caught on fire overnight