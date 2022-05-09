WCTV wins 30 awards at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Gala
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV News Team was well represented at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists gala in Orlando, FL over the weekend. WCTV submitted for 27 different categories and walked away with 30 awards, including Overall Station of the Year (small market).
The stories and categories entered in this contest were for the time period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
Below you will find a complete list of the winning categories from the gala.
First Place:
- Overall Station of the Year
- Best Television Evening Newscast: “Eyewitness News at 6: Tropical Storm Fred”
- Breaking News Station: “Deputy Survives Hail of Gunfire”
- Continuing Coverage: “Remembering Bobby Bowden”
- Team Coverage: “Tropical Storm Fred”
- General Assignment: “Student Wears Confederate Flag Costumer to School” (Jaclyn Harold)
- Feature Reporting | Hard: “A Healing Heart” (Ben Kaplan)
- Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical: “Untold Story of Prospect Bluff” (Katie Kaplan)
- Sports Reporting | Series: “An Improbable Run” (Ryan Kelly)
- Public Affairs/ TV Magazine: “2021 Hurricane Season: The New Normal” (WCTV Weather team, Ryan Kaufman)
- Online/ Web / Digital: “WCTV.TV” (Patrick Mueller, Fletcher Keel, Cristi McKee)
- Investigative Reporting | Single: “Ali Gilmore: 15 Years Later” (Katie Kaplan)
- Investigative Reporting | Series: “Unsolved Florida” (Katie Kaplan)
- Health Reporting | Single: “Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen” (Savannah Kelley)
- Political, Government, Election Reporting | Single: “City Corruption: Case Closed” (Monica Casey)
- Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station: “A Call to Arms at Florida’s Capitol”
- Photojournalist: Jacob Varga
- Weathercaster: Rob Nucatola
Runner Up:
- Education Reporting | Series: “Mask Mandate Debate”
- Feature Reporting | Light: “An Unlikely Friendship: A Boy and His Train” (Jacob Murphey)
- Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical: “A Lifelong Dream: The Incredible Story of Rudy Blanco, American Citizen” (Jacob Murphey)
- Sports Reporting | Single: “A Big Man with a Big Heart” (Dominic Miranda)
- Weather Reporting | Series: “Tallahassee Tornado”
- Investigative Reporting | Series: “Under Fire: Volunteer Fire Department’s Questionable Past & Present” (Jacob Murphey)
- Health Reporting | Single: “From the Covid Frontlines” (Abby Walton)
- Health Reporting | Series: “In it for the Long Haul” (Abby Walton)
- Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station: “Capital City Corruption: Case Closed”
- Producer: Ryan Kaufman
- Multi- Media Journalist: Monica Casey
- Anchor: Abby Walton
