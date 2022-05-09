WCTV wins 30 awards at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Gala

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV News Team was well represented at the 2022 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists gala in Orlando, FL over the weekend. WCTV submitted for 27 different categories and walked away with 30 awards, including Overall Station of the Year (small market).

The stories and categories entered in this contest were for the time period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Below you will find a complete list of the winning categories from the gala.

First Place:

Runner Up:

Education Reporting | Series: “Mask Mandate Debate”

Feature Reporting | Light: “An Unlikely Friendship: A Boy and His Train” ( Jacob Murphey

Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historical: “A Lifelong Dream: The Incredible Story of Rudy Blanco, American Citizen” (Jacob Murphey)

Sports Reporting | Single: “A Big Man with a Big Heart” ( Dominic Miranda

Weather Reporting | Series: “Tallahassee Tornado”

Investigative Reporting | Series: “Under Fire: Volunteer Fire Department’s Questionable Past & Present” (Jacob Murphey)

Health Reporting | Single: “From the Covid Frontlines” ( Abby Walton

Health Reporting | Series: “In it for the Long Haul” (Abby Walton)

Political, Government, Election Reporting | Station: “Capital City Corruption: Case Closed”

Producer: Ryan Kaufman

Multi- Media Journalist: Monica Casey

Anchor: Abby Walton

2022 FABJ Awards (WCTV)

