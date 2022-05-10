Advertisement

FAMU’s legendary 1968 Relay Team enshrined into Penn Relays Wall of Fame

FAMU Relay team honored at Penn Relays.
FAMU Relay team honored at Penn Relays.(Vaughn Wilson)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four former Florida A&M University track stars were honored at the 126th running of the Penn Relays for their performances at the event from 1966 to 1968.

James Ashcroft, Major Hazelton, Nathaniel James, and Eugene Milton were the guests of honor at the 2022 event as they were enshrined into the University of Pennsylvania Relay Carnival Wall of Fame. These athletes played football for the same coach, Jake Gaither, and they all ran track for Bobby Lang.

“Coach Lang was like a father to us. He groomed us with tough love, but he and Mrs. Lang were the best,” Ashcroft said.

They practiced football and track and field, which is part of the reason they worked so well together as a team, leading to their consecutive victories. They won the 440-relay team race for the third consecutive year in 1968. The team won those races with the same four runners, which is why they were honored, the press release says.

The FAMU 440-relay team, from left: James Ashcroft, Eugene Milton, Major Hazelton, Nathaniel...
The FAMU 440-relay team, from left: James Ashcroft, Eugene Milton, Major Hazelton, Nathaniel James and coach Bobby Lang. (Vaughn Wilson | FAMU)

“When we started having success in the 440 relays, it made us work harder because we wanted to do better,” Ashcroft said.

In the 1960s, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk was a fan of the Florida A&M team and had sent cases of oranges to the venue to congratulate the team when they won. Gov. Kirk instructed the team to throw oranges to the crowd to celebrate their victory.

“I’ll never forget when y’all were throwing out those oranges,” Milton said.

All four members of the relay team are members of the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame. The 1968 team will also be recognized at the 2022 FAMU Sports Hall of Fame ceremony slated for Sept. 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or...
Algae bloom warning for Lake Munson in Leon County
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Live Oak men arrested for illegally selling gun silencers
The Lowndes County School Board has announced Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as the school system’s next...
Lowndes County School Board names new superintendent
Refuge House logo
Support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through Refuge House benefit Sunset Under the Oaks