‘Joy Squad’ honors Tallahassee police officers with free breakfast ahead of National Police Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To celebrate National Police Week starting Wednesday, community members held a free breakfast to honor Tallahassee police officers on Monday morning.

Members of “Joy Squad” launched the non-profit with their first event at the Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters.

Lee Collier started “Joy Squad” in early 2020, but operations were put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak. Collier said looking forward to spreading joy in the community in the future motivated the members to get through the difficulties of the pandemic.

On Monday the “Joy Squad” surprised TPD officers with a free breakfast from Street Chefs Food Truck, custom law enforcement coins, TPD badge cookies, cupcakes for K-9s and more.

“I looked out the window and I heard music and saw a food truck and I came down. I was really excited these citizens came together to support law enforcement,” TPD Lieutenant Maria Mercurio said.

The Joy Squad founder says the TPD breakfast was the first of many events after they witnessed the outstanding response from sponsors and volunteers.

“Everyone is enjoying themselves and we are getting to give back to the community and these officers are being rewarded for what they do every day,” said Joy Squad Member Maria Streety.

As part of National Police Week this week, some TPD members will be in Washington D.C. to honor and recognize fallen Tallahassee police officer Clifford Crouch.

