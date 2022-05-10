Advertisement

Lowndes County School Board names new superintendent

The Lowndes County School Board has announced Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as the school system’s next...
The Lowndes County School Board has announced Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as the school system’s next superintendent.(Ben Hill County Schools)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County School Board has announced Dr. J. Shawn Haralson as the school system’s next superintendent.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, Haralson has served as the superintendent for Ben Hill County Schools for the past six years. He has worked in the education field for 24 years, the district says.

Under his leadership, the Ben Hill County School District was named the 2021 Georgia Charter System of the Year. That district introduced new, successful programs, like college and career work-ready graduation and senior capstones, the post says.

Before his time at Ben Hill, Haralson held several positions in Screven and Bulloch counties. He was the principal of five different schools in those two districts.

LCS says he has also served as an adjunct professor for Valdosta State University and Georgia Southern University.

“State law requires the board to make public the names of finalists no fewer than 14 days before the board votes on a hire,” the post says. “At a called meeting on May 24 at 6 in the Performing Arts Center at Lowndes High School, the board will vote and name Haralson as the new superintendent.”

Current LCS Superintendent Wes Taylor will retire on July 1, the post says. He held that position for 10 years and was an educator for nearly four decades.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Refuge House logo
Support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through Refuge House benefit Sunset Under the Oaks
Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or...
Toxic algae warning for Lake Munson in Leon County
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Noon Forecast: May 10, 2022
Joy Squad honors TPD with free breakfast.
‘Joy Squad’ honors Tallahassee police officers with free breakfast ahead of National Police Week