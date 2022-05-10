Support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through Refuge House benefit Sunset Under the Oaks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Refuge House Executive Director Emily Mitchem joined the WCTV set live on the Good Morning Show to discuss the upcoming Sunset Under the Oaks benefit.

Refuge House of the Big Bend’s mission is to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and to their children and families, as well as to eliminate such violence through community education and public advocacy.

Sunset Under the Oaks will feature guest speaker Darby Scott, music by Flat Moon Theory, dinner by Real Paella and prizes. Beer and pizza will also be served.

The benefit is Thursday, May 19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Space at Feather Oaks, 6500 Miccosukee Road.

Tickets are $50 per person. For tickets call: 850-922-6062 ext. 1011. Or Contact Michelle Frier at: mfrier@refugehouse.com.

For more information about the benefit, visit the Refuge House website.

Refuge House 24-hour Hotlines:

Local: 850-681-2111

Madison/Taylor Counties: 850-584-8808

Toll Free Florida Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-500-1119

Toll Free Florida Sexual Assault Hotline: 888-956-7273

TTY: 800-621-4202

