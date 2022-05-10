TCC names Addie Lees as new WBB coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College announced the future of its Women’s Basketball program on Tuesday, naming Kilgore College Addie Lees as the fifth permanent Head Coach of the Eagles.

Lees has served as the Head Coach of the Lady Rangers since 2018 compiling a 65-42 record during her time in Texas. Prior to her tenure at Kilgore, Lees had served as Head Coach at Clarendon while also serving as an assistant at Texas State, Howard and Eastern New Mexico. She is now tasked with returning the 2018 NJCAA National Champion to being a key player in the Panhandle Conference.

“If you know anything about junior college basketball you know that there’s only one Panhandle (Conference) and you know that the champion or national runner-up is coming from that conference,” said Lees of the challenge of her new position in a statement released by TCC. “We’re all presented with opportunities in our life, and to me, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. I’m a competitor. I love the challenge—it’s in my veins and I’m excited to see what unfolds.”

The hire is the first for Eagles AD Chuck Moore who assumed the role from Rob Chaney in late 2021.

“I am beyond thrilled to have Addie Lees join our staff and lead our women’s basketball program,” said Moore of the hire. “Through this extensive and thorough search, she continuously stood out among others for not only her passion and energy but her preparation for each segment of the process. Addie’s peers speak to the level of competitive toughness of her teams, which shows to me her ability to motivate and prepare for each opponent. Her commitment to the classroom and character-building excites me just as much as I look forward to her bringing that same culture to TCC.”

Lees succeeds interim Joe Cohen who has served in the role since Matt Huddleston stepped down last fall.

