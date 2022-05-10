Advertisement

Toxic algae warning for Lake Munson in Leon County

Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or...
Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or blue. Some algal blooms are formed by species that can produce toxins.(Storyblocks)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department is warning people to be cautious in and around Lake Munson, after discovery of harmful blue-green algae.

Health officials say a water sample taken May 5 found the presence of algal toxins.

The health department advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

• Keep pets and livestock away from the area.

• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

The health department says blue-green algae is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. Factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms include warm, sunny weather, warm water temperatures, and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall.

For additional information on potential health effects of algal blooms, visit floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.

Lake Munson covers approximately 288 acres south of the city of Tallahassee in Leon County, according to a county water resource summary. The lake has a history of severe water quality and ecological problems, according to the summary.

Last June, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection tested a new machine at the lake, designed to remove toxic algae.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Refuge House logo
Support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through Refuge House benefit Sunset Under the Oaks
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Noon Forecast: May 10, 2022
Joy Squad honors TPD with free breakfast.
‘Joy Squad’ honors Tallahassee police officers with free breakfast ahead of National Police Week
Missing girl Staci McKenzie found.
UPDATE: Calhoun County 14-year-old girl found safe