Campaign sign theft under investigation in Lowndes County

the race for a Lowndes County school board seat is heating up after allegations of campaign...
the race for a Lowndes County school board seat is heating up after allegations of campaign sign theft.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The race for a Lowndes County school board seat is heating up after allegations of a campaign sign theft.

Erin Price is accusing fellow candidate Darrell Presley of stealing her campaign signs and putting them in the back of his truck, an accusation that is under investigation. Both are running for District 3 seat on the school board in the May 24 election.

WALB’s Alicia Lewis reached out to Presley on Tuesday and he was willing to share his side of the story. However, because his opponent Price is pressing charges, he wouldn’t speak with me at this time.

Price says she was in disbelief when she noticed her signs were disappearing. She says she and her husband both work at a local hospital and in their free time, they spend long hours campaigning and putting up signs.

Price says she and her husband noticed her signs were disappearing when people started to call them about not campaigning in their community when they actually were.

“What he did was wrong but that doesn’t necessarily make him a bad person. But that’s illegal, taking signs, taking property that doesn’t belong to you. That’s illegal,” she said.

Price says she doesn’t know her opponent personally, but she told us they did agree to run a clean race before this all happened.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says they often respond to campaign sign thefts around election time. However, they believe people don’t realize that there are consequences to doing this.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he’s worked six elections and says campaign sign thefts can lead to prosecution of property theft charges.

He says these incidents are just a form of political campaign and encourages the community to be mindful of others’ belongings.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at this time.

