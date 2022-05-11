LCS’s committee crafting new LGBTQ guidelines meets for 1st time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A committee tasked with creating new LGBTQ guidelines for Leon County Schools met for the first time Tuesday.

The district says its goal is to have everyone trained on the new policy by the beginning of the next school year.

The committee met for more than three hours Tuesday, using the majority of the time discussing a 20-page draft of the presented guide.

That guide was initially presented to the 14-member committee on March 25 for review to give school personnel guidance on how to navigate delicate situations.

“A lot of times students go to the teacher because that’s who they’re close to and that’s why this guide’s important,” says Alan Cox, the assistant superintendent for school management at LCS. “It’s important for teachers to be able to open up and say ‘OK, this student has come to me. What do I do?’”

Cox says he believes the first meeting went extremely well and feels every member has all students’ well-being in mind.

“I think it’s very obvious that everyone there is there for the kids. Right, everybody in there wants what’s best for the students and I think that’s important because it’s easy to get into the political side for either way,” Cox says.

The committee agreed to give students the ability to dress based on their expression, but when it came to locker rooms, there seemed to be no guidance and they will review the issue on a case-by-case basis.

Each committee member hoped to address the concerns they have before the new school year starts.

“One of my big concerns is parental rights, and making sure that parents are involved in any decisions with the health, safety and well-being of their child,” says Sharyn Kerwin, a member of the committee.

Kerwin also says Tuesday’s meeting makes her confident the group will come up with a helpful guide to assist the school district.

“Hopefully by the end of it we will have a document that will be presented and can be used and it appears the laws are being followed and that it’s a good guidance for teachers but especially like administration and guidance counselors and social workers at the school,” Kerwin says.

The group got through half of the guide in the first meeting, and they say they’ll do whatever they can to take care of their students.

“Whatever we can do to get help if they need help or services or whatever. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Cox says.

The committee will finish reviewing the document at their next meeting, which is scheduled for May 25.

In June, the committee is expected to present its recommendations to Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who will then bring them to the school board.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.