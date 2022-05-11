Ocala road apartment complex fire in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday morning.

The apartment complex located on the 1300 block of Ocala road caught on fire around 8:27 a.m.

TFD said the fire was in the attic and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but two apartments were damaged by the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire originated from an exhaust fan, according to TFD.

