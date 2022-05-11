Advertisement

Ocala road apartment complex fire in Tallahassee

(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday morning.

The apartment complex located on the 1300 block of Ocala road caught on fire around 8:27 a.m.

TFD said the fire was in the attic and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, but two apartments were damaged by the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire originated from an exhaust fan, according to TFD.

