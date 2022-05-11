Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The single largest military construction contract on record in the Air Force database was awarded to build Tyndall Air Force Base up to be the Base of the Future.

Wednesday, Tyndall officials announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded a $532 million construction contract to Hensel Phelps to deliver 11 projects that will directly support flightline operations for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft. The jets are expected to arrive at Tyndall in September 2023. Officials say accounting for contingencies and contract oversight, this represents a $604 million investment in rebuilding Tyndall.

We’re told the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division is leading the rebuild. It is part of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center enterprise.

Officials say this will support the 325th Fighter Wing and their F-35 Program Integration Office. The flightline facilities will directly support the wing and its new F-35 mission.

“The rebuild gives us the unique opportunity to reimagine how we accommodate the needs of the F-35,” Col. Travis Leighton, NDR division chief, said. “We’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to increase cybersecurity and perimeter defense, enhance base safety and equip Airmen to execute the missions of today and tomorrow.”

Officials say all facilities being built will be able to withstand 165 mph winds, have finished floors elevations to account for up to seven feet of storm surge, and will have numerous smart building technologies.

While some buildings for the F-35s are being worked on now, officials say Zone 1 construction will start later this summer.

“The NDR, AFCEC, AFIMSC, USACE, and our team at the 325th are all driving at a shared goal; to ensure our new F-35A mission has the required capabilities for operational readiness,” Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, said. “Beginning Zone 1 construction is another step toward that goal, and will ensure Tyndall continues to be the home of air dominance.”

“Tyndall’s reconstruction, as part of the Natural Disaster Recovery Program, is one of many major worldwide Air and Space Force infrastructure efforts underway,” Brig. Gen. Mark Slominski, built infrastructure executive director and chief of AFCEC’s Facilities Directorate, said. “In partnership with Department of Defense engineer organizations such as the Army Corps of Engineers and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, we will have put $2 billion of construction on contract in just the past six months. Our teams epitomize the motto ‘Execution Inspires Confidence,’ as we join numerous stakeholders synchronizing built infrastructure design and construction to enable weapon systems launched from our power projection platforms.”

