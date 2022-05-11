Soul of Southside 2022 expands to weeklong festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Soul of Southside Arts and Humanities festival returns to Tallahassee this weekend.

The Soul of Southside is expanding from a three day festival last year to a weeklong event this year.

Organizers said there’s new festivities, but the event will once again honor the rich and diverse history of the Southside and celebrate the future of the neighborhood.

The festival begins on Saturday May 14, with a 5K Fun Run and Fitness Expo at Lake Anita from 7 am to 11 a.m.

Another new aspect of the event is the Inspirational Community Kickoff at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Also new this year, at the Afternoon of Remembrance on Thursday, May 19, local and regional high school bands will compete in a drum competition.

Organizer Christic Henry said they’re also brining back the neighborhood history tours, the Evening of Remembrance, and music showcases.

The event will also feature local artists, chefs, and community icons on Saturday, May 14 through Saturday, May 21.

For the full schedule of events visit the Soul of Southside website.

