Advertisement

Soul of Southside 2022 expands to weeklong festival

By Michelle Roberts
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Soul of Southside Arts and Humanities festival returns to Tallahassee this weekend.

The Soul of Southside is expanding from a three day festival last year to a weeklong event this year.

Organizers said there’s new festivities, but the event will once again honor the rich and diverse history of the Southside and celebrate the future of the neighborhood.

The festival begins on Saturday May 14, with a 5K Fun Run and Fitness Expo at Lake Anita from 7 am to 11 a.m.

Another new aspect of the event is the Inspirational Community Kickoff at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Also new this year, at the Afternoon of Remembrance on Thursday, May 19, local and regional high school bands will compete in a drum competition.

Organizer Christic Henry said they’re also brining back the neighborhood history tours, the Evening of Remembrance, and music showcases.

The event will also feature local artists, chefs, and community icons on Saturday, May 14 through Saturday, May 21.

For the full schedule of events visit the Soul of Southside website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
FILE PHOTO: Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session...
Judge blocks DeSantis’ congressional redistricting map
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase