Advertisement

Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge

Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge(MGN ONLINE)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Decatur County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a disturbance call of a man with a gun and bat on the porch of a home at the Wrights mobile home park on Old Whigham Road and Belcher Lane in Bainbridge around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, who is identified as Shannon Hall, fired shots at law enforcement when they arrived. DCSO says Hall continued to shoot and barricaded himself when law enforcement returned fire. Hall was brought into custody at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges