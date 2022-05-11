Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Decatur County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a disturbance call of a man with a gun and bat on the porch of a home at the Wrights mobile home park on Old Whigham Road and Belcher Lane in Bainbridge around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, who is identified as Shannon Hall, fired shots at law enforcement when they arrived. DCSO says Hall continued to shoot and barricaded himself when law enforcement returned fire. Hall was brought into custody at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

