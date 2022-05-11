Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge County, road closed

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - According to a Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook post, BPS is investigating an accident Wednesday afternoon on Hatcher road.

BPS said the semi-truck was traveling west on the bypass when for an unknown reason lost control causing it to cross the river bridge, taking out the guard rail and plunging into the Flint River.

The truck driver was pulled to safety and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to BPS’s post.

Hatcher Road will be temporarily closed while BPS works on removing the truck from the river.

BPS is investigating the accident along with Decatur Co. Fire Rescue, MCCD, GSP, DNR, DCSO, and other agencies.

