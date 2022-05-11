UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In the early morning hours of Mother’s Day, Mary Barnes got a call from her goddaughter.

“He shot me, he’s trying to kill me.”

That was the last she heard from Shanderika Kelly, who was found dead a few hours later.

Barnes spoke out about her goddaughter who was killed by the father of her two children, Ahmeal Gainer, on May 8, 2022, according to the Quincy Police Department.

“He had threatened her before several times, so I just always want her to be careful around him. I was always afraid that something like this will happen,” Barnes said.

Barnes said she wants justice for her goddaughter and that her focus now is providing for Kelly’s family and giving her kids the best life possible, now that their mother is gone.

“Making sure they’re okay, making sure her mom is okay,” Barnes said. ”She’ll never be able to do that but I’m here and I’m going to make sure that they have that. Make sure that they have the best life that they can have.”

Barnes described Kelly as someone who loved to laugh and have fun, and a mother who was extremely dedicated to caring for her kids.

See below for the original story on WCTV.tv, or follow this link.

-----

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a man on murder charges following a disturbing discovery at Tanyard Creek Park early Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Quincy Police, 22-year-old Ahmeal Gainer was charged with 2nd degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Shanderika Kelly.

According to QPD, officers responded to a report of a person in danger at the park, and discovered a silver sedan had crashed into a drainage ditch.

Officers found Kelly’s body inside the car. QPD said she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted CPR, but Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.