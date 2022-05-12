2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash, Coastal Hwy closed near Medart

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening on Coastal Hwy.

The crash happened around 6:07 p.m. and involved two vehicles: a Ford and a Toyota. According to the FHP, both drivers are Wakulla County residents.

The driver of the Ford and the passenger in the Toyota were transported to TMH to get treatment for their injuries, FHP told WCTV.

The Coastal Hwy is currently closed near Medart, but a tow truck is on the scene to clear the road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for any new updates.

