Advertisement

Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage

Parents are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott. (CNN, WICS, FDA, ABBOTT NUTRITION)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak with baby formula manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight of families struggling to find formula due to supply chain disruptions and a safety recall.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the administration will also announce “additional actions” to address the formula shortage.

Shortages of basic goods have been a problem since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Access to medical supplies, computer chips, household appliances, autos and other goods has been hurt by closed factories and outbreaks of the virus, as well as storms and other climate-related events. A safety recall compounded the challenges regarding baby formula.

The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers on Feb. 17 to avoid some powdered baby formula products from a Sturgis, Michigan, facility run by Abbott Nutrition, which then initiated a voluntary recall. According to findings released in March by federal safety inspectors, Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the plant.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamlining paperwork to allow more imports. The agency noted that supply chain issues associated with the pandemic were part of the problem and that consumers bought more baby formula in April than in the month before the recall.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that the FDA was “working around the clock to address any possible shortages.”

The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production. (CNN, KCCI, WBBM, WFTV, WBZ)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, other lawmakers
On Thursday, the White House marked one million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
White House marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Garrison Buchanan was the first, and only, person at the time to enroll in the program at ETSU...
University celebrates first student to graduate from academic program for those with special needs
FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday,...
January trial date set for ex-NY lieutenant governor in corruption case