Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and guiding it into a gas station. (BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities are hoping to identify and honor several people that sprang into action to help a driver that was suffering a medical emergency.

It happened May 5 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection.

Together they were able to get into the car and pull it to safety at a nearby gas station, where the driver received medical attention.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released the video in the hopes of identifying all the strangers that aided the woman. They hope to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.

Police posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying they have been in touch with several people seen in the video.

The driver later spoke about what happened. She said she felt dizzy and tried to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before hitting a curb. She didn’t wake up until the next day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

The U.S. has lost 1 million people to COVID-19.
Tribute to victims as US reaches 1 million COVID deaths
A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
Louisiana debates murder charge for women who get abortions
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them
Protesters walk to Justice Samuel Alito's home in Virginia on Monday to speak out against the...
Protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes cause dispute between county, Virginia gov.