HCA groundbreaking new imaging center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida Capital Hospital officially broke ground on a new outpatient facility Thursday morning.

The hospital is building a nearly 10,000-square foot imaging center for services like MRI scanning, 3D Mammograms and Ultrasounds.

“Having the 3D mammography with the breast biopsy is great because we’re able to provide a serene environment for women in our community who don’t have to wait for results,” said HCA Florida Capital Hospital COO, Elizabeth Paine. “They’re able to come in, be seen and find out what’s going on.”

Paine also said this facility will help increase access to advanced imaging care and allow patients to avoid going to the hospital for care.

The $3.5 million project is expected to be complete by December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.