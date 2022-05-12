Advertisement

HCA groundbreaking new imaging center

HCA is building a new imaging center that will increase access to advance imaging care.
HCA is building a new imaging center that will increase access to advance imaging care.(wctv)
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - HCA Florida Capital Hospital officially broke ground on a new outpatient facility Thursday morning.

The hospital is building a nearly 10,000-square foot imaging center for services like MRI scanning, 3D Mammograms and Ultrasounds.

“Having the 3D mammography with the breast biopsy is great because we’re able to provide a serene environment for women in our community who don’t have to wait for results,” said HCA Florida Capital Hospital COO, Elizabeth Paine. “They’re able to come in, be seen and find out what’s going on.”

Paine also said this facility will help increase access to advanced imaging care and allow patients to avoid going to the hospital for care.

The $3.5 million project is expected to be complete by December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase

Latest News

Man-O'-War Park in Killearn Acres
Leon Co. takes ownership of two new parks in Killearn Acres neighborhood
OUR Florida emergency rental assistance
Last day to submit relief applications to OUR Florida Emergency Rental Assistance
Secretary of State Laurel Lee resigns.
Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee resigns
Relay for life advocate Michelle Mecca
Relay for life advocate Michelle Mecca shares her story