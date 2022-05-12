Advertisement

Jacksonville man arrested in Valdosta shooting

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested following a shooting in Valdosta in early May, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on May 6, around 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Krave on Jerry Jones Drive after an altercation.

3 shot outside Valdosta bar, police say

Further investigation revealed Brandon Davis, 22, of Jacksonville, Fl., was an employee of an armed security company that was hired by Krave to provide security that night, according to police.

Davis was involved in an altercation with one of the three victims when he produced a firearm and began shooting at the victim, VPD said.

As Davis fired the gun, people started running resulting in the two other victims being shot.

Davis was arrested on May 10 on unrelated charges and is currently in the Lowndes County Jail. On May 12, detectives obtained warrants for Davis on three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said one victim has been released from the hospital, while the other two are still receiving medical treatment but are in stable condition.

“Our detectives did a great job going through evidence and following up on all the information they received. This was a tragic and unnecessary incident. When the offender shot into a crowded parking lot, with people running in different directions, the situation could have been so much worse,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase

Latest News

OUR Florida emergency rental assistance
Last day to submit relief applications to OUR Florida Emergency Rental Assistance
Secretary of State Laurel Lee resigns.
Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee resigns
WCTV’s Savannah Kelley talked to several nurses from across the state during the Florida Nurse...
Nurses march at Florida Capitol to rally for better working conditions
Thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will arrive in our nation’s capital...
Learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund here
Part of C.O.P.S mission is to help families of the fallen attend the vigil and connect...
Police Week 2022: Big Bend family shares experience with Concerns of Police Survivors group