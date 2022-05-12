Advertisement

Last day to submit relief applications to OUR Florida Emergency Rental Assistance

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today is the last day for residents to apply for emergency rental assistance through Our Florida. The program helps with unpaid rent and utility bills for qualified individuals.

The program distributed more than $1 billion in federal funding throughout the state, but that funding is now coming to an end.” Without this, I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” said William Ross of Tallahassee. He said this assistance program has been helpful in keeping a roof over his head during the past several months.

Qualified individuals have until 10 p.m. Thursday to submit their application online. Processing will begin on May 17, and applications will be reviewed in the order they were received.

