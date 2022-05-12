Leon Co. takes ownership of two new parks in Killearn Acres neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is opening two new parks in Northeast Tallahassee.

Man-O’-War Park and Pimlico Park were previously owned by the Killearn Acres Homeowners Association.

County Commissioner Brian Welch said the association no longer had the capacity to maintain these parks, so the county is taking over.

They’ll be adding a new swing set to Man-O’-War Park and an entirely new playground at Pimlico Park.

“We just want to encourage folks that live around here who may be seeing some of the things removed--old swing sets, old benches, things like that-- just bear with us,” Welch said. “The county is going to be replacing everything that they take out, and not just replacing it but enhancing it.

This will add nearly 18 acres of public park space for all Leon County residents to use.

