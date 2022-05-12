National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial fund

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WCTV) - Starting Wednesday, May 11th, thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will arrive in our nation’s capital for national police week.

Due to COVID-19 deaths, 2021 marks the deadliest year for law enforcement since 9-11.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy designated May 15th as “National Peace Officers Day” and the week around it as “National Police Officers Week.”

22-years later, construction began in Judiciary Square in D.C. for a memorial to recognize those killed in the line of duty.

Opening in 1991, that memorial has more than 22,000 names from the 1800′s to 2020.

Each name goes through a strict review process to determine its an official line of duty death.

On Friday, May 13th, during the memorial’s annual candlelight vigil, 611 more names will be added to that wall.

Six from the Big Bend and South Georgia.

“When a COVID case comes to us, we do all the background work and we do a really good job in linking their prior two weeks, prior to contracting COVID, to the fact that they were on-duty and they were working,” Marcia Ferranto, the CEO of the National Law Officers Memorial Fund said.

As the memorial continues recognizing those who became sick years after 9-11, Ferranto said COVID may become the same, honoring those who died from lingering effects.

Besides the memorial wall, in 2018, the fund also opened a museum to honor and tell the stories of American law enforcement.

