Advertisement

Stray dog gets second chance, becomes police department’s ‘Community Outreach Canine’

Captain Mugshot, also known as Mugz, joined the Truckee Police Department on Friday.
Captain Mugshot, also known as Mugz, joined the Truckee Police Department on Friday.(Truckee Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (Gray News) – A police department in California is adding a new partner to their roster – a stray dog.

The Truckee Police Department said the department officially adopted an 8-month-old American bulldog they named Captain Mugshot, who will also be known as Mugz.

Mugz was originally picked up as a stray and placed in a local shelter. Truckee police and the Humane Society both saw that Mugz was something “very special.”

“It didn’t take long for Truckee PD to decide it was time to bring a dog back into the local police department,” police wrote in a Facebook post. They adopted him on Friday.

However, Mugz won’t be a typical police K-9. He’ll be a “Community Outreach Canine,” working hard to provide outreach and education in the community on behalf of the police department.

“We are so excited to have this special canine working alongside Truckee PD,” Truckee police support services manager Deverie Acuff said. “Community Outreach is an important part of what we do, and we’re excited for the community to meet the newest member of the team.”

Mugz will be competing his training before he is ready for duty.

Truckee is located about 30 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Suspect captured after standoff in Bainbridge
Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.
Leon County on verge of impasse with teachers over distributing salary increase
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
Thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will arrive in our nation’s capital...
Learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund here
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Part of C.O.P.S mission is to help families of the fallen attend the vigil and connect...
Police Week 2022: Big Bend family shares experience with Concerns of Police Survivors group
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine