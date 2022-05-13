Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 13

Rain chances will increase Friday, but will not be as high over the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A upper-level low off of the Southeast U.S. as well as a weak surface low near Jacksonville will aid in better rain chances in the afternoon. Sea breeze boundaries from the Gulf and Atlantic will fire up the showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the evening.

Rain chances will be near 50% with better odds in the Big Bend and near I-75. The rain chances will drop late evening and overnight with lows back into the 60s.

The odds of rain and storms will decrease this weekend as the upper low will lose some influence in our forecast. The better rain chances will be mainly in the Big Bend closer to the coast as a northeasterly flow will keep the sea breeze pinned to the Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Weak ridging of high pressure aloft will sneak into the Big Bend and South Georgia for most of the new work week and limit rain chances to 20%. As a consequence, temperatures will increase from near 90 on Monday to the lower to mid 90s by mid week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge
FILE PHOTO: Ramon Alexander on the floor of the Florida Legislature.
Ramon Alexander won’t seek reelection amid sexting allegations

Latest News

Rain chances will increase Friday, but will not be as high over the weekend. Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 13
Chief meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast May 12, 2022
Chief meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast May 12, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: May 12, 2022