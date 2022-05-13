Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A upper-level low off of the Southeast U.S. as well as a weak surface low near Jacksonville will aid in better rain chances in the afternoon. Sea breeze boundaries from the Gulf and Atlantic will fire up the showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the evening.

Good Friday morning! An upper-level low, a weak surface low, moisture, daytime-heating-driven sea breezes will increase the odds of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. This could impact the drive home from work. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/NOPljKElSw — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 13, 2022

Rain chances will be near 50% with better odds in the Big Bend and near I-75. The rain chances will drop late evening and overnight with lows back into the 60s.

The odds of rain and storms will decrease this weekend as the upper low will lose some influence in our forecast. The better rain chances will be mainly in the Big Bend closer to the coast as a northeasterly flow will keep the sea breeze pinned to the Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Weak ridging of high pressure aloft will sneak into the Big Bend and South Georgia for most of the new work week and limit rain chances to 20%. As a consequence, temperatures will increase from near 90 on Monday to the lower to mid 90s by mid week.

