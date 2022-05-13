Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
FILE PHOTO: Ramon Alexander on the floor of the Florida Legislature.
Ramon Alexander won’t seek reelection amid sexting allegations

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Flowers in front of the Florida Department of Corrections memorial wall at the Wakulla...
North Florida & South Georgia fallen officers to be honored at candlelight vigil for National Police Week
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages
Kenneth Kirkland with the Colquitt, GA Police Department
Colquitt Chief of Police to be honored at Police Week after dying of heart attack at 51