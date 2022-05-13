Advertisement

Jackson County buses to get technology upgrades

More than 60 school buses in Jackson County will be getting the upgrades.
More than 60 school buses in Jackson County will be getting the upgrades.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school buses are getting upgrades. Thursday, Jackson County School Board members voted to equip every bus in the district with seven cameras.

We’re told there will be five cameras on the inside, on the front and one on the back. This new program will give the administration the capabilities to watch the students live if needed.

Officials said this will help with both safety and discipline.

”Safety, it’s a big thing,” Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said. “We were able to utilize some COVID funds with seating charts and tracking of our students. It’s just going to be a great safety feature for all of our buses this year.”

Officials said they are funding the upgrades with a state grant, and the buses will be upgraded by the start of the next school year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
FILE PHOTO: Ramon Alexander on the floor of the Florida Legislature.
Ramon Alexander won’t seek reelection amid sexting allegations

Latest News

Flowers in front of the Florida Department of Corrections memorial wall at the Wakulla...
North Florida & South Georgia fallen officers to be honored at candlelight vigil for National Police Week
Kenneth Kirkland with the Colquitt, GA Police Department
Colquitt Chief of Police to be honored at Police Week after dying of heart attack at 51
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Tallahassee receives $500k grant from EPA for southside redevelopment
FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks...
Perdue suit pushing election fraud claims dismissed by judge
The Tallahassee chapter of the Police Unity Tour is one of just nine in the country. Members of...
Tallahassee and Leon Co. law enforcement join Police Unity Tour ride for Police Week