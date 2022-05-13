Jackson County buses to get technology upgrades

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County school buses are getting upgrades. Thursday, Jackson County School Board members voted to equip every bus in the district with seven cameras.

We’re told there will be five cameras on the inside, on the front and one on the back. This new program will give the administration the capabilities to watch the students live if needed.

Officials said this will help with both safety and discipline.

”Safety, it’s a big thing,” Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said. “We were able to utilize some COVID funds with seating charts and tracking of our students. It’s just going to be a great safety feature for all of our buses this year.”

Officials said they are funding the upgrades with a state grant, and the buses will be upgraded by the start of the next school year.

