Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement on pay raises

FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.
FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School District and Leon Classroom Teachers Association have reached a tentative agreement on pay raises, a district spokesperson confirmed to WCTV Friday morning.

The two groups negotiated the deal during talks Thursday night, avoiding an impasse. The district had missed deadlines since Oct. 2021 to submit a distribution plan and expenditure reports to the Florida Board of Education regarding state funding for raises.

According to the union, the two sides agreed to a $4.65 million package for teacher premium pay, which is about $1.2 million more than the district’s original proposal.

Through the agreement, teachers will receive one-time payments of between $1,500 and $3,000, depending on how long they’ve been with the district, the union says.

  • One to nine years: $1,500
  • 10 to 14 years: $1,700
  • 15 to 19 years: $1,950
  • 20 to 24 years: $2,200
  • 25 to 29 years: $2,450
  • 30+ years: $3,000

The union also says another $435,774 will go toward raising minimum teacher salaries by $374. Teachers making more than the minimum salary will get a $31 increase in their annual salary.

“Big win for us! This is more than TEN TIMES the amount of money spent than their original offer,” the union said in a Facebook post on the agreement.

The union says negotiations for salary increases for the upcoming school year will continue at the next bargaining meeting, scheduled for June 1.

WCTV is awaiting a statement from Leon County Schools on the tentative agreement.

