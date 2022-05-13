Advertisement

Local nonprofit addresses ongoing baby formula shortage

As the baby formula shortage continues, WCTV spoke with a local organization on how this crisis is affecting local residents.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues, WCTV spoke with a local organization on how this crisis is affecting local residents.

“Babies and children are rapidly developing, and if they are deprived of proper nutrition, this is going to have an impact on their entire lives,” said Donald Parks of Good News Outreach. “Their ability to learn and thrive is going to be diminished.”

Good News Outreach works with families to provide food and other supplies during times of need. Parks said they currently don’t have baby formula, but they are looking for donations to help get them to families who are suffering.

Florida State University pediatrician, Dr. Mary Norton, also addressed the shortage in a press release Friday. She said that even though there is a shortage, it is important for families to avoid making their own formula. “That child eventually will stop growing well and stop developing because they’re not getting the right nutrition,” said Dr. Norton. She also cautioned against adding water to the formula in hopes of extending the supply.

Parks said in order to tackle this crisis, the community has to come together. “We live in one community and one world,” said Parks. “We’re only as strong as the weakest link. Everyone’s affected.” To learn more about donating to Good News Outreach, click here to visit their website.

