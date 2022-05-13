Mike’s evening forecast May 13, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full weather forecast details.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developed today, and are still possible this evening, then just some patchy fog overnight.

The weekend will see fewer showers, but there is still a chance for some pop-up, summery showers and a few thunderstorms both afternoons.

Next week will turn drier and hotter, with highs reaching the mid-90s Tuesday through Thursday.

