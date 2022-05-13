Advertisement

Nearly 30% of registered nurses say they plan to leave direct patient care, survey finds

FILE PHOTO - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Air Force Maj. Tonya Toche-Howard, left,...
FILE PHOTO - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Air Force Maj. Tonya Toche-Howard, left, a registered nurse assigned to the U.S. Air Force military medical team deployed to Brockton, Mass., pushes a hospital bed into a patient's room along with a Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital nurse as part of the COVID-19 response operations in Brockton, Feb. 17, 2022.(Spc. Daniel Thompson | (Spc. Daniel Thompson/U.S. Army via AP))
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nurses all over the country are burned out.

Nearly 30% of registered nurses say they will probably leave the business of patient care, according to a new survey by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

The survey also said if nothing changes, the U.S. could be short up to 450,000 nurses nationwide by 2025.

There are several reasons why nurses want to quit. For one – the pandemic. Nurses have been stretched to their limits, overwhelmed and overworked. Many have already left the field, so the nation is facing a nurse shortage to begin with.

In addition, there aren’t enough people becoming nurses to replace the ones leaving.

Furthermore, it’s expected more patients will need care over the next few years – both COVID-19 patients and people who delayed care because of the pandemic.

The survey found that it would take a lighter workload, more pay, more time off, and a feeling of being valued for nurses to come back.

The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and winter if new funding isn't approved. (CNN, ABC)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
State appeal puts congressional redistricting ruling on hold
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this month with a...
ADOPTED: Dog found tied to fire hydrant gets new home after heartbreaking story goes viral
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion