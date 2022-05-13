Tallahassee Museum Hosts New Guest Animals During Summer Exhibit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Museum announced Friday it has two new animals in its guest exhibit for the summer.

Nine-month-old sibling Caracals now call the museum home. Animal curator, Suzie Buzzo, said this is a great educational opportunity for the community.

“A lot of times people don’t realize we have these animals all around Florida in our backyards,” said Buzzo. “Bringing in new animals like this is another chance to introduce that to the public.”

The guest animal exhibit typically hosts exotic wildlife twice a year. Buzzo said this gives people a chance to compare the similarities and differences between the guest animals and Florida’s native wildlife.

The wild cats are native to parts of the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and India.

The display will officially open to the public today, Saturday, May 13. The exhibit is expected to be open through early Fall.

