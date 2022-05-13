Advertisement

Tallahassee Museum Hosts New Guest Animals During Summer Exhibit

Tallahassee Museum presents two new animal guests.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Museum announced Friday it has two new animals in its guest exhibit for the summer.

Nine-month-old sibling Caracals now call the museum home. Animal curator, Suzie Buzzo, said this is a great educational opportunity for the community.

“A lot of times people don’t realize we have these animals all around Florida in our backyards,” said Buzzo. “Bringing in new animals like this is another chance to introduce that to the public.”

The guest animal exhibit typically hosts exotic wildlife twice a year. Buzzo said this gives people a chance to compare the similarities and differences between the guest animals and Florida’s native wildlife.

The wild cats are native to parts of the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and India.

The display will officially open to the public today, Saturday, May 13. The exhibit is expected to be open through early Fall.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
FILE PHOTO: Ramon Alexander on the floor of the Florida Legislature.
Ramon Alexander won’t seek reelection amid sexting allegations

Latest News

Detective Davis’s sacrifice during the pandemic honored at Police Week
Detective Roney Davis was honored at Police
Detective Davis’s sacrifice during the pandemic honored at Police Week
Magbanua pre-trial hearing before jury selection Monday
Katherine Magbanua returned to Leon County Court ahead of Monday's jury selection in a retrial....
Katherine Magbanua returns to court ahead of Monday’s jury selection