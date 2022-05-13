Tallahassee receives $500k grant from EPA for southside redevelopment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has been awarded $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency for redevelopment initiatives on the city’s southside. The funds will be used to conduct environmental assessments, plan cleanup and organize community involvement activities.

“The City’s Brownfields Redevelopment Program has consistently been recognized as one of the most successful in the state of Florida and southeastern United States, having received more than $3 million in grant funding since 2008,” City of Tallahassee Director of Environmental Services Alissa Meyers said.

The program will assess, clean up and reinvest in properties on the southside that have environmental contamination preventing reuse and redevelopment, the press release says.

This includes taking development pressures off working lands and green spaces.

Through the grant, property owners will be rewarded for safely cleaning up and sustainably reusing properties, leading to better economic opportunity and public safety for the city, the release says.

“The target area noted within the grant application includes mixed commercial and residential properties,” the release says.

The city says it hopes the initiative will help preserve green spaces, protect human health and the environment as a whole.

The EPA has previously issued similar grants to the city to cleanup and redevelop the Gaines Street and South Monroe Street corridors, as well as the former St. Marks Refinery site.

